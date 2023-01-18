NSW RFS crews have been trialling Australia-first nighttime water-bombing out of RAAF Base Richmond to help them increase their capability to fight fires around-the-clock.
Aircraft have been flying at low levels for a number of days as part of helicopter training exercises for reconnaissance and water-bombing being conducted in the Hawkesbury area.
The RFS began low-level helicopter training out of Richmond during the week ending Friday, January 13, and continued this with afternoon and early evening flying during the week ending Friday, January 20.
NSW RFS Deputy Commissioner, Peter McKechnie, said the training allowed the RFS to increase their bushfire capability, and low-level and nighttime flying in the area could continue for another week.
"Traditionally, aircraft have been used during the day for firefighting operations. Something we've been working very hard on, is developing nighttime capability," Mr McKechnie told ACM.
"That's not just fire-bombing, but also intelligence-gathering, and ultimately we'll work towards doing aerial and sundry work towards putting in back-burns down the track."
It's really only in California where they've been able to get this going and we're now working on it in NSW.- NSW RFS Deputy Commissioner, Peter McKechnie
During training, the helicopters drop plain water on a grassy area near the RAAF Base.
During evening and nighttime training, the crew run through scenarios of identifying water sources, and safely dropping it on targets.
Mr McKechnie said the team were making sure the nighttime water drops were safe and effective, with a view to building the capacity.
"Often we have a better opportunity to make a bigger impact on the fire of a night. This is quite cutting-edge, to be able to do this," he said.
"While it happens in some other places in the world, it's really only in California where they've been able to get this going and we're now working on it in NSW."
The RFS operates a number of aircraft from RAAF Base Richmond year-round, including large air-tankers, citation jets which perform intelligence-gathering, and transport aircraft.
"The number of aircraft we have there is dependent on the time of year, reflective of the bushfire season," Mr McKechnie said.
Currently, the RFS also has a Boeing CH-47 Chinook tandem rotor helicopter and a 737 locator parked at the Richmond base.
"Quite often we do training flights and that's ensuring the pilots and aircraft are always ready for duty," Mr McKechnie said.
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
