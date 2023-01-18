Hawkesbury Gazette

RFS tests night water-bombing capability from RAAF Base Richmond

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
January 19 2023 - 7:30am
This picture shows recent RFS training in the Wisemans Ferry-Upper Colo area. Picture supplied

NSW RFS crews have been trialling Australia-first nighttime water-bombing out of RAAF Base Richmond to help them increase their capability to fight fires around-the-clock.

