Buy a new dress and help support your local riding club at an annual fundraiser at Pitt Town.
Hawkesbury Riding Club's 'Dress to Impress in 2023' is a fashion night to celebrate the new year in style, as well as to support local small businesses affected by floods and COVID-19.
The fundraising event at Pitt Town Sports Club is made possible by funding from Nepean Healthcare's Well Being and Resilience Grant for the rebuilding of communities following the 2022 Hawkesbury floods.
The funding will help the club purchase casual and formal clothing items from local retailers to auction off at the fundraiser.
"We will be showcasing clothes from local stores in the Hawkesbury area and of course the latest fashions in horse attire all of which will be auctioned on the night," said Jane Reid, Event Co-ordinator for Hawkesbury Riding Club.
The money raised will go towards improving the riding club's grounds, as well as updating show jumping poles and the cross-country course.
While fundraising events with horse and equestrian attire are not new for the club, this is the first time they have received a grant to host an event.
"We'll be supporting Smik Clothing, Hidden Treasures and Pinq Fashion - those little stores around the Windsor area that were hit with COVID and flooding," Ms Reid said.
Horseland Richmond is the major event sponsor, and will be providing jodhpurs, shirts and other horse clothing for the auction.
Ms Reid said it was exciting for the riding club to host its first big fundraising event since the pandemic.
"The last couple of years have been a nightmare. Most events were cancelled," she said.
Her message to those thinking about supporting the fundraising night was: "It's going to be a really good night. It doesn't matter if you're not horsey, we've got other clothing there, and it'll be a really great event to come along and be social and see the fashion."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Dress to Impress in 2023 will take place at the Pitt Town Sports Club from 6.30pm-9pm on Friday, March 10. Dinner and drinks can be purchased from the Club on the night.
While this is a free event, places are limited and therefore booking is essential, via https://www.hawkesburyridingclub.com.au/rsvp-fashion-night
For enquiries contact Jane Reid on 0401 478 689 or janereid30@outlook.com.au
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.