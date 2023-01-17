Hawkesbury artists were among the throng headed to Tamworth for the annual Country Music Festival from January 13 to 22 - and two local acts were lucky enough to secure gigs during the iconic festival.
Divinia Eather - known musically as Divinia Jean - played a 2pm concert at The Courthouse Hotel Tamworth on Friday, January 13, which she said was "so exciting".
This was the first standalone Tamworth gig for the ex-Hawkesbury local (who now lives in Penrith), following a huge win at last year's Tamworth festival when she achieved second place in the Toyota Busking Championships.
I've been looking forward to it all year.- Divinia Jean
"I've been looking forward to it all year," she said of her Courthouse concert.
"I wasn't playing at any venues last year, and so I didn't know what to expect, but it was really lovely, and the Courthouse was a really cool venue."
Ms Eather has been busking on Peel Street every day of the festival, and said the highlight for her was the atmosphere on the first night when, following a hot day, she began busking at 8pm.
"There was so many people out and everyone was coming by and dancing for a little bit, stopping and signing along. It was such a great time," she said, adding that she found the photographers, writers and dancers who had flocked to Tamworth just as inspiring as the musicians.
Ms Eather hopes to release her first album by the end of the year.
Seasoned artists Simply Bushed are playing on-stage on January 19 and 20 at the Tamworth Services Club. The five-member band, who live around NSW, have a Hawkesbury link in Ebenezer's Chris Rieger.
Band mate and Picton resident, Paul Grierson, said the band would be celebrating 30 years of playing together.
"[Tamworth] is the firs time we've commemorated 30 years of being together. We'll go through some old songs and have some good times doing that," Mr Grierson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said the majority of the punters watching the show would likely be die-hard fans.
"We're lucky to be able to play to loyal followers now," Mr Grierson said.
"People come along in really early [band] t-shirts and you can tell how long they've been following the band by the model t-shirt they wear."
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.