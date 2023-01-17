Hawkesbury Gazette

Divinia Jean Eather, Simply Bushed play at Tamworth

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated January 17 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:30pm
Divinia Jean playing at The Courthouse Hotel at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture is a still from a video by Aaron Priest

Hawkesbury artists were among the throng headed to Tamworth for the annual Country Music Festival from January 13 to 22 - and two local acts were lucky enough to secure gigs during the iconic festival.

