"Please go and see it," are the words of Dharug knowledge-holder, artist and educator Jasmine Seymour, when talking about the ground-breaking Dyarubbin exhibition she was involved in creating at Hawkesbury Regional Gallery.
The multimedia exhibition takes its name from the ancient waterway Dyarubbin, also known as the Hawkesbury River, and is in its final weeks at Windsor.
Inspiration for the exhibition came from the recent unearthing of Dharug place names for distinctive features and landmarks along the river, from Yarramundi to Canoelands.
Ms Seymour, along with fellow Dharug knowledge-holders, artists and educators Leanne Watson, Erin Wilkins and Rhiannon Wright, share their stories of special sites along Dyarubbin as custodians of this beautiful place.
The exhibition includes artworks, soundscapes, installation art, animation and storytelling which demonstrate the importance of the place-names discovery.
Aboriginal artists Leanne Tobin, Blak Douglas (2022 Archibald Prize winner), Jason Wing and Maddison Gibbs also have artworks on exhibition.
Ms Seymour said it was "amazing" to be able to host the exhibition on Dharug land, and the feedback had been "really good" from schools and the community.
"Not only do they get exposure to all that culture and history and all this beautiful artwork, but it's by local people," she told ACM.
Ms Seymour said the exhibition was important for "truth telling".
"Our story has so rarely been told, particularly by big government organisations. It's a really good step forward," she said.
"Being the first colonies, we often say we are the last recognised. Especially in the Hawkesbury, there's been a big silencing of Aboriginal history, but it's so rich, and the area is so rich with culture and language," she said.
The exhibition follows a State Library of NSW exhibition based on the research of Grace Karskens, Professor Emerita of History, 'The Real Secret River, Dyarubbin' (www.dyarubbin.com), which was a collaborative project with Ms Seymour, Ms Watson, Ms Wilkins and Ms Wright and won the 2018 Coral Thomas Fellowship.
Professor Karskens will be closing the exhibition with a booked-out talk about the research, and her book, People of the River: Lost Worlds of Early Australia, which were based on the "amazing discovery" she made in the Mitchell Library in 2013, of a list of 178 Aboriginal names for the Hawkesbury River, compiled in 1829 by Reverend John McGarvie.
"We were able to translate those names and work out what a lot of them mean," Professor Karskens said.
View Dyarubbin the exhibition until February 5. Contact gallery@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or 4560 4441.
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
