Dyarubbin exhibition: Dharug stories told of Hawkesbury River

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
January 16 2023 - 4:30pm
Leanne Watson and Rhiannon Wright, Dharug knowledge holders, artists and educators, share their stories. Picture supplied

"Please go and see it," are the words of Dharug knowledge-holder, artist and educator Jasmine Seymour, when talking about the ground-breaking Dyarubbin exhibition she was involved in creating at Hawkesbury Regional Gallery.

