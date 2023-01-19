Nepean Physie Club had an incredibly successful 2022, capped off by some great performances at the Physie National Finals at the Sydney Opera House.
The club trains at McGraths Hill, Londonderry and Werrington, with students from Hawkesbury and its surrounds.
Physie is a unique sport that combines ballet, aerobics, gymnastics, contemporary and modern jazz.
At the National Finals Kurrajong's Ellerie Armstrong was awarded first place and became the 2022 First Year Senior National Champion.
The club's Intermediate Ladies Championship Grade Team won their section and then took out the overall trophy, becoming the best team in Australia
Nepean Physie Club's head teacher, Kim Annesley, said the team was made up of ladies who faced many challenges throughout 2022, battling floods (with one member losing their house) and dealing with COVID-19.
"We love that no matter what these ladies have going on in their lives, physie is a safe and happy place for them to focus on themselves and forget everything that is going on in the world," she said. "I was extremely proud of everybody for pushing through those hard moments that came through life.
"The great results are one thing, but to see everybody come together with great club spirit to make it all happen in such a difficult year. That was my most proud moment."
