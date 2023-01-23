"We're trying to send a message to people out in this area, that Australia Day can't be what it used to be ... it's time for a change," said Respect & Unite event organiser David Smith.
This January 26, Hawkesbury residents David Smith and David Wilcox (M-A-S-H and BLOQ-EVENTZ), in partnership with The Royal Richmond, will host a DJ music carrying the said title.
Starting in the early afternoon, Mr Smith said he was hoping to see the event opened via a traditional welcome to country.
As well as entertaining and spreading a peaceful message, the event will also collect donations for Riverstone charity RuffTRACK.
Featuring all local DJs, including Ryan Cusack and Jack Roots, the day will have "nice cruisy house music" being played for a mixed audience.
Mr Smith said they want to spread the message, especially to the Hawkesbury's youth, that the day has to be held close to the heart of people that might be affected.
"Respect and understand. Try and spread the message that we we do want the date changed," he said. "That's the biggest push that we're getting from friends in the indigenous community.
"As a community as a whole, we can spread the message that we all just need to unite and try and help each other out to create a better community.
"We could do a lot a lot more than whinging at the governments and just trying to be more proactive ... especially the youth."
They see this as the first of many steps forward for the community to try and change people's perception.
Mr Smith and Mr Wilcox are hoping that the Respect & Unite event will act as a stepping stone for further events to unite the Hawkesbury, believing this will be the best way to bounce back after everything the region has endured in recent years.
"This is our chance to really give back to the venues that have tried to absorb a lot of the bad times over the past few years," said Mr Smith.
He added that this isn't a "cash grab" for the pair and that they wanted to stress that it was about creating a respectful and united community.
"We're doing this with only a few hundred dollars in our pockets," he said. "We're doing this for the better foot forward, rather than using it as a personal endeavour to make money.
"We're going to have custom decor, custom sound rig, donations and more on the day. The venue has been pretty cool with letting us tweak and do what we want to see."
Jack Roots said he was looking forward to playing house, techno and disco, with some sing alongs glued in.
"Being a part of an event like this brings me joy," he said. "We can bring the community together to listen to the music and each other, creating a space for respect.
"The people from the Hawkesbury are one of a kind and I'm excited to share with everyone what I've been working on."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
