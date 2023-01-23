Hawkesbury Gazette

"Australia Day can't be what it used to be ... it's time for a change"

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
January 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Jack Roots will be one of many local DJs behind the decks for the Respect & Unite event at the Royal Richmond on Thursday, January 26. Picture supplied.

"We're trying to send a message to people out in this area, that Australia Day can't be what it used to be ... it's time for a change," said Respect & Unite event organiser David Smith.

