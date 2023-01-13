Up to 500 horse enthusiasts will descend on Clarendon on Sunday, January 22, to compete in horse riding and breed competitions during the all-important lead-up to the annual Hawkesbury Show.
The Summer Horse Show, organised by the Hawkesbury District Agricultural Association (HDAA) and hosted at the Hawkesbury Showground, is one of four HDAA horse events that will take place at the showground during the year, as well as the Autumn (annual), Winter and Spring shows.
HDAA Secretary, Ken Ridge, said the Summer Horse Show was important for competitors to gain points and experience before the Hawkesbury Show - which is also the annual HDAA horse show - and the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"A lot of people will be coming to our show as practice and preparation to go to the Sydney Royal in April. They've got to get out and compete and get their horses prepared," Mr Ridge told ACM.
The show covers different horse breeds and riding competitions, and there are seven or eight rings in operation, depending on the time of year. People travel from "all over the countryside" to compete at Hawkesbury, including from the Lismore area, the south coast and central west.
Judges come from around the country, and the public is welcome to attend.
With each competitor bringing an entourage - including their family and horse groomers - there is the opportunity for money to be spent in the Hawkesbury over horse show weekends, including on food, petrol and accommodation.
"A number do stay overnight and use our stable facilities and camp on the grounds. All these events that we run at the showground - including other events run by external organisers - bring people to the Hawkesbury," Mr Ridge said.
Mr Ridge said the Hawkesbury district is "one of the biggest, if not the biggest" pleasure horse sports industries in NSW.
"The Hawkesbury and surrounding areas have produced a number of riders who have gone on to represent Australia in Olympic competitions and been very successful," Mr Ridge said.
Community members are welcome to come along as spectators, and can enter through Gate 4, off Racecourse Road, Clarendon.
Mr Ridge said it was "absolutely wonderful" to be "back to normal" after COVID-19 restrictions affected the events industry for the past few years.
Find out more at www.hawkesburyshowground.com.au
