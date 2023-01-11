Hawkesbury Gazette

Have your say on the management of the local river system

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
January 12 2023 - 10:30am
Community members are being asked to have their say about the local river system and how it is managed as part of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River Coastal Management Program (CMP).

