Have your say on the management of the local river system

Community members are being asked to have their say about the local river system and how it is managed as part of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River Coastal Management Program (CMP).
The program is a partnership between local and state governments to facilitate coordinated, holistic and sustainable management of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River System for the benefit of the natural environment, the economy and the community.
With support from the NSW Government, the CMP is being developed by six partner councils bordering the Hawkesbury-Nepean River System, including Central Coast, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Hills, Ku-ring-gai and Northern Beaches.
The CMP will drive management of the system from the tidal limit of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River at Yarramundi to the Pacific Ocean, encompassing estuaries of Broken Bay, Brisbane Water and Pittwater.
Council are calling on interested members of the community to have their say on the threats and vulnerabilities facing the Hawkesbury-Nepean River by providing feedback and using the interactive tools at the Hawkesbury-Nepean River Coastal Management Program website to indicate what is important.
A document library with facts sheets is also available on the website.
Council and the program partners will use this feedback to prioritise management efforts.
To learn more about the program, use the interactive map to highlight locations and issues of concern about the river system and complete the survey visit yoursay.hornsby.nsw.gov.au/hawkesbury-nepean-CMP.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.