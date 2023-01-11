Expressions of Interest sought for Floodplain Management Sub-Committee

Residents interested in becoming representative on Hawkesbury City Council's Floodplain Management Sub-Committee are invited to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI).
The sub-committee has been formed by council for the purpose of assisting with the review, development and implementation of Floodplain Risk Management Studies and Floodplain Risk Management Plans for the Hawkesbury.
Council is seeking representatives from flood impacted areas, including MacDonald Valley/St Albans, Upper Colo, Windsor, Pitt Town, South Windsor, McGraths Hill, Richmond Lowlands, North Richmond, Lower Portland, Cumberland Reach, or other areas that have experienced flooding in the Hawkesbury.
Council are asking to hear from people in flood impacted/flood risk areas and have a knowledge of flood behaviour and local catchment flooding issues.
To be selected, representatives will need to be a resident and/or own property in the Hawkesbury LGA, have an awareness of different flood behaviour and flooding issues in the area, have a mix of skills and attributes to complement other members of the sub-committee, including environmental interests and knowledge, be able to attend and participate in sub-committee meetings during business hours and agree to council's Code of Conduct and relevant (draft) Terms of Reference.
Interested people are asked to visit yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/floodplain-management-sub-committee, to save and complete the EOI document, and email it to council@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or print and post it to Hawkesbury City Council by 5pm on Friday, January 27.
For further information contact Manager Strategic Planning, Andrew Kearns, on 4560 4444.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
