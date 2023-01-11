Hawkesbury Gazette

Arts and cultural grant opportunities now available

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:24pm
Funding opportunities for Hawkesbury based arts and cultural workers, organisations and groups are now available.

