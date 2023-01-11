Arts and cultural grant opportunities now available

Funding opportunities for Hawkesbury based arts and cultural workers, organisations and groups are now available.
There are several arts and cultural grants - ranging from $500 to $520,000 in value - available through Create NSW and Australia Council for the Arts.
Hawkesbury based individuals, organisations and groups are encouraged by Hawkesbury City Council to apply.
Current grant opportunities include:
For more information, visit www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/cg
Council also offers tips and tricks on how to go about writing and applying for grants through the Hawkesbury Community Hub page, including previous grant writing webinar recordings, new grant opportunities, writing tips and training, as well as resources for exploring and up skilling click.
Visit www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch for more information.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.