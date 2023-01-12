Hawkesbury City Council is inviting the community to spend Australia Day by our beautiful river for Australia Day on the Hawkesbury 2023, a fun, family-friendly community event.
Wear your thongs, bring your mates and enjoy the day with friends and family alongside our beautiful river on Thursday, 26 January 2023 from 5pm to 9pm at Governor Phillip Park, Windsor.
Headlining the entertainment will be Prinne Stevens. The Australian-born Polynesian RnB soul artist wowed audiences on Season 1 of The Voice with her high-energy R&B performances. Prinnie has since gone on to tour extensively and perform lead roles in hit stage musicals here and abroad.
The event will feature special guest MC Farmer Dave from RuffTrack and Big Brother.
There will be an outdoor stage with live entertainment including local artists, as well as amusement rides, food and drink stalls and food trucks.
There will be free face painting and a thong-throwing competition, as well as an Emergency Services display, a RAAF flyover and fireworks at 9pm.
The kids will be entertained while parents and carers can relax and enjoy the atmosphere. There is also an inclusive playspace at Governor Phillip Park. There is plenty of on-site parking available.
Australia Day on the Hawkesbury is a dog-friendly event. Please keep dogs on a lead at all times.
Council is also marking the day with the Australia Day Awards Ceremony and a Citizenship Ceremony, both at Don't Worry Oval, Windsor.
Visit Council's homepage www.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au and the Hawkesbury Events Facebook page for event updates.
