Council hosts Australia Day on the Hawkesbury family fun day

Updated January 13 2023 - 1:52pm, first published January 12 2023 - 4:30pm
Bring your mates and spend Australia Day by our beautiful river for Hawkesbury City Council's Australia Day on the Hawkesbury family fun day. Picture by Hawkesbury City Council

Hawkesbury City Council is inviting the community to spend Australia Day by our beautiful river for Australia Day on the Hawkesbury 2023, a fun, family-friendly community event.

