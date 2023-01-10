Hawkesbury Gazette
Watch

Eastern brown snake found in printer tray at Windsor Toyota

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:31am, first published January 10 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When a clerk at a car dealership in Windsor found an eastern brown snake in the office printer's paper tray, she thought it was a prank and almost picked it up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.