Hawkesbury Gazette

Major road repairs to be undertaken along Putty Road

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:59pm, first published January 9 2023 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Major road repairs will be carried out on Putty Road from Mellong to East Kurrajong in the first half of the 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.