Major road repairs will be carried out on Putty Road from Mellong to East Kurrajong in the first half of the 2023.
Beginning Monday, January 9, $9 million in maintenance work, including road resurfacing patches, embankment repairs and drainage work, will be undertaken.
"While the road remains safe, these works will ensure Putty Road will be more resilient in the face of further weather events and prevent further closures and delays," said state Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston.
"To limit the impact on customers, work will be delivered in staggered project zones to avoid inconvenience.
"This will allow maintenance teams to operate under one traffic control and complete work such as the removal of rock and debris, which needs to be carried out by specialist contractors."
Putty Road will stay open while works are carried out.
The work will take place under stop-slow traffic changes, with lane closures and a reduced speed limit in place for the safety of crews.
Motorists are asked to allow plenty of extra travel time and expect delays.
The works are a result of the recent and on-going weather events that have occurred across the region.
Weather and work site conditions pending, the package of work is due to be completed by early July 2023.
"We thank locals and the community for their patience, while these repairs are undertaken," Ms Preston said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.