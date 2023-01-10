The Higher School Certificate (HSC) results are available in Students Online and sent to students by email and SMS. Students can also download and print their full credentials from Students Online while hard copies of the testamur (certificate) are sent in the mail in January.
The HSC is awarded to students who have satisfactorily completed years 11 and 12 at secondary school. To be eligible, students must meet HSC course requirements and sit for the statewide HSC examinations.
The HSC mark is a 50:50 combination of a student's examination mark and school-based assessment mark for each course.
Assessment mark
"School-based assessment tasks measure performance in a wider range of course outcomes than can be tested in an external examination," the HSC teacher said.
"Students are required to complete a number of assessment tasks for their courses. This may include tests, written or oral assignments, practical activities, fieldwork and projects.
"Schools submit an HSC assessment mark for every student in most courses. NESA puts the marks through a process of moderation to allow a fair comparison of marks in each course across different schools."
Examination mark
The examination mark for each course shows the student's performance in the HSC examination for that course, which was set and marked by NESA. Each student's achievement is assessed and reported against set standards of performance.
A unique part of the standards approach is a special procedure called 'judging' when a student's raw exam marks can be matched to the standards and the reporting scale used by NESA.
"It means a student is rewarded for their performance with the mark they deserve, no matter how many other people performed at a similar, higher, or lower level," she said.
Performance band
Student performance in each HSC course is measured against defined standards. HSC marks for each course are divided into bands and each band aligns with a description of a typical performance by a student within that mark range.
"The performance bands and descriptions give meaning to the HSC mark," she said. "For a 2 unit course, Band 6 indicates the highest level of performance and the minimum standard expected is 50."
Each band is aligned to what a student at that level of performance typically knows, understands and can do. The 'average' performance in most courses is usually a mark in the mid-70s (Band 4).
Band 1 indicates that a student has not met enough of the course outcomes. Band 1 includes marks ranging from 0 to 49. For an Extension course, the bands are E4 (highest level of performance) to E1.
Hotline
The HSC Results Enquiry Centre is a telephone service available for students on 1300 13 83 23. The service is a valuable opportunity to talk with experienced NESA staff. You may discuss any concerns you have about your marks or ask specific questions about your results.
There are also fee-based results services including HSC Results Check, HSC Raw Marks Reports and HSC Examination Responses.
If you have lost your HSC, School Certificate or RoSA certificate you can order a replacement copy (from as far back as 1912).
Order a Statement of Equivalence (to NSW school level awards) for secondary education qualifications from overseas countries or from other Australian states and territories.
Hills Grammar students and staff have congratulated the Class of 2022 for their excellent HSC results.
Principal Karen Yager said the school jumped 40 places to be ranked 51 in the Top 100 Schools list.
This makes Hills Grammar the highest ranked independent school in the Hills District.
The Class of 2022 achieved 256 results in the Bands 5 and 6 range (80 per cent and above), representing 68 per cent of all HSC attempts.
"This is particularly pleasing as more than half of the Class of 2022 completed at least one challenging extension course as part of their pattern of study," Ms Yager said.
"That is a sure sign of ambition and opportunity at Hills Grammar.
"When combined with the high proportion of 80-plus marks that definitely makes a difference to the ATAR for our students.
"The projected median ATAR of 84 continues its strong performance in this area."
Ms Yager said Hills Grammar would like to recognise the following students from the Class of 2022 for their outstanding efforts in the HSC: Andrew Zhang who achieved the highest ATAR of 99.3; Joanna Zhong, Li Shan Shermaine Tan and Bailey Seitz who were all named as HSC All Rounders for achieving Band 6 results in all of their HSC courses; Lara Miletec who ranked second in the state in Croatian Continuers and was named a Top Achiever; Jonathan Vardouniotis and Christy Ju who both received Music Showcase nominations; and the 36 students listed as Distinguished Achievers for achieving a Band 6 in a course.
Across the cohort, the students achieved 97 Band 6 results in subjects including English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2, Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Standard, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Business Studies, Modern History, Science Extension, Japanese Beginners, Japanese Continuers, Information Processes and Technology, Music 1, Music 2, Music Extension, Legal Studies, Ancient History, Visual Arts, Latin Extension, Latin Continuers and History Extension.
"Whatever their results, we are proud of all our students," Ms Yager said.
Penrith Anglican College principal Felicity Grima has congratulated the Class of 2022 on their impressive HSC results.
"Our students repeatedly achieve excellent academic results at the end of Year 12, and this year is no exception," Mrs Grima said.
"We are proud of these achievements, however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the College.
"This year we had 67 students completing the HSC and we congratulate each one for the courage and perseverance they have shown to achieve their best, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 during their final years of schooling."
Mrs Grima said the HSC results and ATARs achieved continue the College's reputation for strong academic performance.
"We had 21 students (11 per cent) achieve Band 6 or Band E4 results in at least one subject with 94 per cent achieving at least one result in the top three bands."
"We particularly congratulate our 2022 Dux, Benjamin Mallin, who achieved an ATAR of 98.75.
"For many of our Class of 2022, we have walked with them not just in their final year of school but through a significant part of their childhood.
"They have not simply been part of an educational institution but a community that is shaped by the Gospel of Christ."
Mrs Grima said the graduating class have a range of different plans for 2023.
"Whether it be further study, starting an apprenticeship, joining the workforce, or travelling, it is our hope and prayer that they will think about 'who' they want to be and not just 'what' they want to do," she said.
In what has been a time of reflection for the students, school captain Hannah Stanford summed up their thoughts.
"We have had a blast this year and will forever cherish the time we've spent as a grade," Hannah said.
"We've bonded as a year through the highs and the lows and have come out the end having given it our all."
Hannah said the Class of 2022 would always cherish the connections they have made with their teachers over their years at Penrith Anglican College.
"Not only have they continuously supported us and invested hours of their time into our studies, but they have provided care, friendship and mentoring when we've needed it the most," she said.
"Thank you to all the teachers and staff who have helped us grow as young people and helped us along our school journey.
"We are truly going to miss this amazing chapter of our lives."
Mrs Grima concluded: "Year 12, Class of 2022, we are immensely proud of you and all you have achieved. We wish you every success and happiness for the future".