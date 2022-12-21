Repairs incoming for Oakville Raiders

After a tough few years for Oakville Raiders Baseball Club, they have received some exciting news with a State Government Flood Grant headed their way.
The club's home field - Colbee Park - had been underwater from floods three times in 2022, causing intensive damage, with the diamonds not game playable or of game standard, and some parts not safe for a game situation.
Now the club, along with Hawkesbury Sports Council, have been awarded a grant to repair the field, including diamond repairs, batting tunnels replacements and new turf.
Club president Jon Goode said receiving the grant was very exciting.
"It's been a long time coming," he said. "It's actually getting closer by the day now. It's great for the club and the community that it's finally happening.
"We're not a very big club, so we need all the help and support we can get.
"Its pretty great to be able to play baseball at our home ground again next season."
Goode thanked Hawkesbury Sports Council for all of its help and support in applying for grants, and thanked its members for understanding why they haven't been able to play home games.
The works have received priority, with the sports council having met with the company doing the remediation of at least one of the diamonds. It is expected that once the funding is released, works will begin.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.