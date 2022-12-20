Spirit of Hawkesbury community can't be broken

It was not just the physical damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure, but it was also the toll it was taking on our mental health. We are all tired and exhausted from the event itself, and then also, the aftermath and the recovery. As a Council, we have a bill of over $240 million worth of damaged infrastructure like roads, drains and riverbanks. This additional workload, on top of business-as-usual activities, has certainly kept us on our toes. We are acutely aware of the expectations of service delivery and we will continue to work to meet those expectations into the new year, as well as maintain our fight for better flood mitigation measures to help protect our community.