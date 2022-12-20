Hawkesbury Gazette

Spirit of Hawkesbury community can't be broken

By Sarah McMahon
December 21 2022 - 9:00am
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon with Mr and Mrs Claus at Light Up Windsor. Picture supplied.

As we wrap up 2022, it is prime time to reflect on the year that has just passed, and here in the Hawkesbury, it certainly was a year full of contrasting highs and lows.

