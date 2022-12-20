Spirit of Hawkesbury community can't be broken

As we wrap up 2022, it is prime time to reflect on the year that has just passed, and here in the Hawkesbury, it certainly was a year full of contrasting highs and lows.
Whilst we did face many challenges, I want to start and end on a positive note. The most obvious positive aspect for me, as been our sense of community. Even when times were exceptionally perilous, we stood up and pitched in to lend a hand to friends, neighbours and even to complete strangers. This sense of mateship, of civic duty and total selflessness, is what makes the Hawkesbury such a special place to live.
However, witnessing some of these moments of inspiration, has unfortunately happened when tragedy has struck. Still recovering from devastating bushfires and a global pandemic, we were hit, time and time again, with flood after flood. We know we live in one of the most dangerous floodplains in Australia, but after approximately three decades with no floods, we received six in a short space of time. Their ferocity and the damage they caused, was catastrophic.
It was not just the physical damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure, but it was also the toll it was taking on our mental health. We are all tired and exhausted from the event itself, and then also, the aftermath and the recovery. As a Council, we have a bill of over $240 million worth of damaged infrastructure like roads, drains and riverbanks. This additional workload, on top of business-as-usual activities, has certainly kept us on our toes. We are acutely aware of the expectations of service delivery and we will continue to work to meet those expectations into the new year, as well as maintain our fight for better flood mitigation measures to help protect our community.
However, we also have so much to be thankful for. We have had wonderful community events that have celebrated the Hawkesbury and our small businesses, such as Savour the Flavour and Light Up Windsor. We also have a huge Australia Day event planned, which is becoming an annual occasion that we are all so excited about. How good is it to sit back and watch Fireworks on our national day along the banks of our iconic river! I hope to see so many of you there, so please come up and say hello.
Most importantly, I want to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous 2023. I know how much we are all looking forward to a break, to just relax and refresh, spend quality time with family and friends and simply re-energise ourselves. We have a lot to achieve in 2023 and as your Mayor, I am very enthusiastic about working in conjunction with so many of you in our beautiful community - to make the Hawkesbury an even better place to live, work and enjoy.
Until next year, Sarah.
