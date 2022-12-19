Hawkesbury Gazette

Westpac, St.George banks open shared Richmond branch

December 20 2022 - 8:00am
The Westpac and St.George teams open the facility with Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston. Picture supplied

Westpac and St.George have opening a new co-branded branch in Richmond after floods in 2021 impacted access to the Westpac and St.George branches.

