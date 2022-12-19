Westpac, St.George banks open shared Richmond branch

Westpac and St.George have opening a new co-branded branch in Richmond after floods in 2021 impacted access to the Westpac and St.George branches.
The newly-renovated Windsor Street location is a sign of the Group's ongoing commitment to the local community, having first opened a branch in Richmond in 1864. The branch was formally opened by NSW State Member for Hawkesbury Robyn Preston on December 15.
The well-known faces of both local Westpac and St.George teams will be giving customers permanent access to both teams under one roof.
Westpac Group Customer Engagement Officer Ross Miller said customers will receive dual support for their banking preferences.
"Our new shared branch will be home to a more contemporary banking experience for customers in Richmond. Whether they want to use our digital facilities like the iPad kiosk or talk to one of our trusted team members, we're making sure our branch provides them with the best of both of those options," Mr Miller said.
"While we're focused on making our digital banking services simplify banking for everyone, we also know face-to-face support is still important to many customers and will be crucial in transitioning more people over to digital."
Dom Papaluca, Westpac and St.George State General Manager, NSW metro said: "Westpac has been a fixture in Richmond for over 150 years and this investment future-proofs our place in the community.
"We know the last year has been difficult for many residents having overcome disastrous natural events, but their resilience continues to shine through. We're so pleased to continue our presence in the community with improved safety and access to our co-located branch that customers will be able to rely upon."
Westpac first moved into 237 Windsor Street - the former site of the ABC - in 1937.
The newly-generated shared branch is now open to customers.
