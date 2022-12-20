Stay local this New Year's Eve and celebrate Hawkesbury hospitality

Why not stay local this New Year's Eve?
Windsor RSL is hosting the Absolutely 80s band, made up of 80s rock legends Brian Mannix of Uncanny X-Men, Scott Carne of Kids In The Kitchen, Fred Lonergan of Machinations and John Kenny of Rockmelons live on stage.
You can rock-out to the decade's most iconic songs and enjoy your last meal of the year at Easy Lane Kitchen and Beer Garden, or Bistro 36.
Visit Windsorrsl.com.au or stop by reception to purchase your tickets to Absolutely 80s. The Windsor RSL marketing team says "Permed hair and shoulder pads are optional!"
To book your table for dinner, call 4587 6900.
Or, indulge and celebrate New Year's Eve in style with a six-course degustation menu at Harvest Restaurant at Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley.
Sit back and enjoy live music from Piano Man Noel Macdonald and beautiful views of the lakeside gardens.
Reserve a table at https://www.cphawkesburyvalley.com.au/hotel-events/new-years-eve/
I am passionate about storytelling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
