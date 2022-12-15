Hawkesbury Gazette

Four-vehicle crash at Kurmond sees five-people taken to hospital

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated December 15 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 6:00pm
At around 5.10am on Thursday, December 5, emergency services were called to a four-vehicle crash on Bells Line of Road, near Comleroy Road, at Kurmond.

