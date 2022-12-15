Four-vehicle crash at Kurmond sees five-people taken to hospital

At around 5.10am on Thursday, December 5, emergency services were called to a four-vehicle crash on Bells Line of Road, near Comleroy Road, at Kurmond.
Officers from Hawkesbury Police Area Command arrived at the scene and located the four vehicles that had collided - a truck, two utility trucks and a Holden Commodore station wagon.
The driver of the Holden, a 30-year-old man, and the front passenger, a 33-year-old woman were taken to Westmead Hospital, both in a stable condition.
While three of the vehicle's passengers - a three-year-old girl, a six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl - were taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
The drivers of the two utes, a 58-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, and the truck driver, a 46-year-old man, were all treated for minor injuries on the scene.
The crash caused Bells Line of Road to be closed in each direction and diversions to be used until around 12.45pm.
Investigations by officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the multi-vehicle crash.
NSW Police are urging for anyone with dashcam vision or CCTV footage, or information, of the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
