Richmond local Kelly Gee has accepted a top environment award on behalf of the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) for the organisation's heat smart project.
The peak body representing councils in Greater Western Sydney won the 'Climate Change Adaptation' category of the 2022 Excellence in the Environment Awards for its 'Heat Smart Western Sydney' project.
Presented by Local Government NSW, the Excellence in the Environment Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in managing and protecting the environment in local government areas.
The award was accepted on behalf of WSROC by Ms Gee, the organisation's Policy & Projects Officer.
The 'Climate Change Adaptation' category specifically acknowledges outstanding initiatives undertaken to address climate change risks and vulnerabilities.
WSROC's 'Heat Smart Western Sydney' project, supported by the Resilience NSW's Community Resilience Innovation Program, brings together local councils, government agencies and community service providers to build understanding of heatwave risks, and what all partners can do to build community resilience, and improve community resilience to heat.
WSROC President, Clr Barry Calvert said the project looks at what processes and structures are needed for the city to manage to heatwave emergencies, with a focus on how we can support our most vulnerable.
"Heat is responsible for 60 per cent of Australia's natural hazard related deaths. So, more deadly than fires, floods or storms combined," Clr Calvert said.
"Despite this, many people underestimate the dangers of heat.
"Greater Western Sydney is particularly susceptible. We experience more extreme heat than other areas of Sydney and have greater numbers of vulnerable individuals due to higher levels of chronic disease, an ageing population, and pockets of socio-economic disadvantage.
"The aim of 'Heat Smart Western Sydney' is to improve the region's resilience to heatwaves through a combination of cross-sector collaboration, upskilling front-line staff and community education."
He said heat is often called the 'silent killer' because "when the weather heats up, we retreat into our air-conditioned homes, leaving vulnerable individuals isolated and at risk".
Heat Smart Western Sydney is being delivered in partnership with the Western Sydney Local Health District, and six local councils - Blacktown, Cumberland, Hawkesbury, Liverpool, Parramatta and Penrith City Councils.
The program delivers on priority actions identified under WSROC's Turn Down the Heat Strategy.
For more information about 'Heat Smart Western Sydney', go to bit.ly/HeatSmart_WesternSydney
