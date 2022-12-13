Hawkesbury Gazette

WSROC project to beat 'silent killer' heat wins environment award

Updated December 13 2022 - 12:22pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond's Kelly Gee with Melanie DeGioia of WSROC. Picture supplied

Richmond local Kelly Gee has accepted a top environment award on behalf of the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) for the organisation's heat smart project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.