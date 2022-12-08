New roads project information hub established by council

There has been a strong demand from the community for clear and timely information on road projects and repairs.
In recognition of this, and the importance of road projects and repairs, Hawkesbury City Council has established a dedicated Renewing Hawkesbury's Roads information hub on its website.
This includes an interactive Roads Projects Map for residents, that provides details on all of the current road repairs projects across the region.
The map charts the location of all the projects, colour coded for In Planning (red), In Construction (orange) and Completed (green).
Information on each project is available by clicking on the project's location, which can also be filtered according to suburb, status, and project group.
All roads projects will now reside in this new hub and will be updated daily.
Hawkesbury City Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, said with more than $240 million in road repairs projects currently underway, at tender or in planning, it was important that the information available to the public be easy to navigate and find.
"This hub and map will play a central role in collating and presenting road repairs information for the hundreds of projects right across the Hawkesbury," she said.
"The map particularly is an impressive tool and really brings home the magnitude of the damage caused to our roads network by six floods in three years.
"Council will continue to provide daily updates on the roads maintenance and repairs program via this hub, along with updates on major road repairs projects including Greens Road, Upper Colo Bridge, Thomas James Bridge and Cornwallis.
"I invite the community to explore the new hub and experience the new mapping tool. We trust that it will be helpful in keeping our community informed while we get on with the mammoth task of restoring our city's road network."
The Roads Project Map is accessible via the Renewing Hawkesbury's Roads banner on the front page of council's website - hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
