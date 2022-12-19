Hawkesbury Gazette
Photos

What do Hawkesbury Gazette readers want for Christmas?

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
December 19 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gazette visited Richmond Marketplace to see what our readers want for Christmas. Pictures by Sarah Falson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about storytelling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.