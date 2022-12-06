Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury District Health Service Community Board of Advice turns 25

December 7 2022 - 7:00am
The Community Board of Advice, which celebrated its 25th anniversary recently. Picture supplied

The Hawkesbury District Health Service Community Board of Advice, a voluntary consumer advisory committee established as part of the planning for the 'new' hospital back in 1996, has held its 25th anniversary.

