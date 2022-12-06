The Hawkesbury District Health Service Community Board of Advice, a voluntary consumer advisory committee established as part of the planning for the 'new' hospital back in 1996, has held its 25th anniversary.
After multiple disruptions and cancellations due to COVID-19, the much-anticipated event, held late in November, was the first time the committee had reunited for 25 years, and consisted of past and present committee members and former General Managers.
Chairperson of the Community Board of Advice, Barry Adams, said the event was a great success, and that it was wonderful to be able to celebrate the achievements of the past 25 years with the many people who worked so tirelessly over the years to ensure that the Hawkesbury community had a voice when it came to addressing local health care needs.
"The Community Board of Advice was originally founded to ensure that the Hawkesbury community had a voice in the provision of accessible and quality health care", Mr Adams said.
"This was especially significant at the time of planning and designing for what in 1996 was to be the new hospital, now located on Day Street Windsor and known as Hawkesbury District Health Service.
"The Community Board of Advice, a voluntary committee represented by local Hawkesbury residents, was involved throughout the entire consultation process to make certain that the health service would meet the needs of the Hawkesbury community both then and in the future. It was truly to be a health service designed by the people, for the people.
"The Community Board of Advice Board continues today in its purpose to advocate for the health care needs of the community and provide feedback to the health service concerning local health issues".
Hawkesbury District Health Service Chief Executive Officer Strephon Billinghurst said the role of the Community Board of Advice is as vital now as it was 25 years ago.
"Having an advisory group which represents our consumers and community is essential when it comes to shaping the health care service we provide and identifying potential gaps," Mr Billinghurst said.
"Hawkesbury's chemotherapy unit and conveniently located bus stop are just two examples of services which were introduced as a direct result of lobbying by the Community Board of Advice."
The Community Board of Advice are seeking interest from Hawkesbury residents to join them. If you are passionate about local health services and would like to participate as a consumer representative, contact CBOA@sjg.org.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.