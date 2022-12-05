Hawkesbury Gazette

Dr Kristy Robledo wins Western Sydney Woman in STEM Award

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McGraths Hill's Dr Kristy Robledo (left) was named winner of the Western Sydney Woman in STEM Award at the Western Sydney Women Awards this month. Her award was presented by Executive General Manager Commercial & Strategy, Western Sydney Airport, Alison Webster (right). Picture supplied

Dr Kristy Robledo, a biostatistician from McGraths Hill, has won the Western Sydney Woman in STEM Award for her work in clinical trials in the areas of neonatology and gynaecological oncology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about storytelling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.