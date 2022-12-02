The tender to commission a lead agency to establish and operate the new Headspace centre in the Hawkesbury has been released.
Wentworth Healthcare, provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN), are seeking a service provider that can deliver high quality, effective and timely youth friendly services to the Hawkesbury community, in line with the Headspace centre service model.
The full-service Headspace is due to open by December 2023.
It will support early intervention, detection and treatment for young people, aged 12 to 25-years-old, at risk of or experiencing issues with mental health, physical and sexual health, alcohol and/or other drugs, as well assistance with vocational and educational services.
It is estimated that of those aged 5 to 17-years-old in the Hawkesbury, over a quarter have mental health needs or were affected by a mental health disorder.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said the service would be vital in supporting young people and their families, particularly as many navigate life after multiple natural disasters and the pandemic.
"Hawkesbury youth have been through so much, from drought to bushfires, a pandemic and multiple floods," she said. "These events have had a profound impact on our youth, and we know that headspace services play an important role in supporting young people and their mental health.
"We have been advocating for additional youth mental health services in our region for some time and are excited that we can now take the next step in meeting the needs of the Hawkesbury community."
"Intervention programs such as Headspace are critical as they not only impact young people's lives in the present, but can influence the whole community as these young people mature into adulthood."
Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said a Hawkesbury-based Headspace was long-overdue, but a vital service for the area's young people and their families.
"A full-service headspace should provide a very tailored, holistic approach to mental good health for our youth," she said.
"It can help tackle problems as they emerge and be the sort of place a young person is happy to visit.
"A service like this could have been life-changing for my family when my kids were teenagers, and I look forward to the doors being open as soon as possible."
Service providers interested in responding to the tender are encouraged to attend an online information session with Wentworth Healthcare and Headspace National on Tuesday, December 13 from 10am to 11am.
The session will provide organisations with an overview of the tender process and an opportunity to ask questions. Register at nbmphn.com.au/events.
Tender applications close at 5pm on Monday, January 30, 2023. For more information visit nbmphn.com.au/tenders.
Ms Reay said community and health industry consultation were very important to the design of the centre.
"There will be opportunities for people to provide input in the coming months," she added.
