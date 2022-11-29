Hawkesbury Gazette

Local armwrestler is looking to be the best in Australia

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 3:46pm
Freemans Reach armwrestler Bowen Contardo was excited for the Australian National Armwrestling Titles. Picture supplied.

Freemans Reach armwrestler Bowen Contardo was ulucky not to get a gold medal at the Australian Armwrestling Federation's National Armwrestling Titles on Saturday.

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

