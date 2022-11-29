Freemans Reach armwrestler Bowen Contardo was ulucky not to get a gold medal at the Australian Armwrestling Federation's National Armwrestling Titles on Saturday.
Taking place at the 24/7 Sports Bar at the Star Sydney, seasoned champions went against everyday strongarms to see who was the best in the country.
Contardo - a three-year veteran of the sport - was excited for the titles, as he hoped to win a maiden first place medal, having perviously won silver and bronze medals in the sport.
Unfortunately he was denied by Brett Coutts, who went on to finish second.
The 21-year-old originally gained interest in the sport through his younger brother.
"He was watching YouTube videos of bodybuilder Jujimufu and then this arm wrestler, Devon Larrat, came on to do a sort of crossover," he said. "That's when my brother started learning all of the techniques and stuff that Devon Larrat was using - he's like a champion, heavyweight.
"Then he started using them on me and started beating me in armwrestling. We'd just be stuffing around, we didn't really know much about it or that there were any clubs or anything like that.
"I started watching it from then, and learnt the same sort of stuff, and then found my way that I wanted to go in the sport."
Despite being right handed Contardo prefers wrestling with his left arm, having competed in the open class with his left instead of in his own weight class, like with his right.
"It's just a weird thing with armwrestling," he said. "I think I'm sort of ambidextrous. [My left] seems to have less injuries and I just knew what to do [in armwrestling] more with the left for some reason."
When it comes to training for armwrestling, Contardo finds that training with people, against someone, is the best.
"I started with my brother, we's just armwrestle each other and we just sort of got each other stronger from developing the techniques and the tendon growth from doing that exercise," he said.
However, like many armwrestlers, he has found creative ways to train for competition.
"The supplement is weights and just any sort of techniques that you'd use with dumbbells, but you wouldn't use them in a bodybuilding sort of way," he said. "It's statics or using karate belts and pronating or supinating or rising.
"Then there's other tools that you can buy, or sort of make yourself, like they call a wrench.
"It's a cylinder with a couple of straps on either end that connect into a buckle or ring. You connect that to a cable machine, and then you just sort of wrist curl it.
"There's all sorts of different things you can do with isolating your fingers, and that's sort of the stuff I did."
Contardo encourages anyone interested in the sport to check out the Sydney Spartans - the only armwrestling club in Sydney - on Facebook and Instagram.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
