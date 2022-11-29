Recycling depot will be welcomed by Hawkesbury residents Advertising Feature

The new Return and Earn Centre at Windsor can handle small or large volumes of recyclable cans and bottles. Picture supplied

There's no need no need to sort glass from the plastic or cans - CEO Luke Parker

Sell & Parker are delighted to announce that a new Return and Earn depot will open for the residents of the Hawkesbury region on Thursday, December 1.

CEO Luke Parker said the automated depot will fill the need for recycling services that are easy to access, just in time for the peak summer season.

"As everyone would be aware there is no automated depot for drink container recycling in the Hawkesbury area at the moment," Mr Parker said.

"We've been keen to introduce the service to the area for some time, and in September we were awarded the licence.

"Since then we've been working around the clock to have our depot ready to open on December 1."

The highly popular Return and Earn scheme pays consumers 10 cents per eligible drink container which includes aluminium cans and glass bottles. Refunds are offered via cash, electronic funds transfer or reverse tap and go.

"We are set up to handle large volumes, but we'll gladly accept any volume - large or small," Mr Parker said.

"There's no need no need to sort glass from the plastic or cans. And importantly, you'll be served by our staff, most of whom are locals.

"We are a well-established recycler who understands what makes for a great recycling experience. We make it simple, fun, fast and rewarding."

Trading since 1966, Sell & Parker Metal Recycling Services is an Australian owned and operated private company with ample experience in dealing with all issues surrounding scrap collection and recycling. They service a large number of manufacturers and are one of only three accredited suppliers to Bluescope Steel.

They have been involved with Return and Earn depots since 2018 with locations at Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Blacktown and Prestons.

"We have been operating just down the road at Kings Park since 1995, and have been amazed by the local community's willingness to embrace recycling," Mr Parker said.

"People want to do the right thing by the environment, but they need the facilities to be able to do so. The Hawkesbury Return and Earn depot is going to be a wonderful asset for the community's recyclers."