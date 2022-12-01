Hawkesbury Gazette
Meet the Locals

Lynne Trappel's Bowen Mountain Bread was a hobby that grew

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
December 1 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a hobby that's gone "a bit out of control", and now Lynne Trappel is baking bread in a mud-brick shed dedicated to the task in her backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.