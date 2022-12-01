It's a hobby that's gone "a bit out of control", and now Lynne Trappel is baking bread in a mud-brick shed dedicated to the task in her backyard.
This is where she bakes Bowen Mountain Bread - fresh, organic sourdough loaves that she sells at local markets and gifts to family and friends.
The beautiful mud-brick workshop was built by her husband, who specialises in the craft of erecting buildings made from the ground on which they sit.
Overlooking the Hawkesbury basin, the shed boasts a purpose-built wood-fired oven, industrial mixers, paddles for collecting baked bread from the oven, dough moulds and bags of organic flour.
It smells delightful, and on the day the Gazette visits, that's the aroma of the dough and fruit mix that's ready to incorporate into a sourdough fruit loaf.
You can also smell the woodsmoke. The bread is not baked in the fire but next to the coals that are created once the flames die down.
"I just love making the best bread I can possibly think of. And for me it's all these factors: buying local, proper fermentation with completely chemical-free everything - all the seeds, fruit, everything is as local as I can make it and organic," Ms Trappel said.
"And I'm completely surprised that I'm still baking. I just think it's fantastic - people love the bread, which is great.
"This is just like a hobby - it's a bit bigger than a hobby, it's gone a bit while. But I've got this amazing space to work in - I'm very, very happy with it."
Ms Trappel describes herself as a "community baker" and compares her shed to others with tools and tinkering.
"I just happen to be a woman in a shed and it's beautifully set up and I love the equipment we've decided to buy," she said.
The daughter of an immigrant who was always on the lookout for "good bread," Ms Trappel began baking young and baked for her own children.
A handful of years ago, she joined a couple of stallholders at Richmond Good Food Markets who had been selling bread bought from the city. Ms Trappel sold her own bread and eventually took over the stall.
"I furiously made 20 or 30 loaves a week in our house oven and that's how it started," Ms Trappel said.
After a year, Ms Trapple built a little wood-fired oven near her house and demand grew to about 40 or 50 loaves a week.
"By the time COVID came, I was big enough to move out of the house. I was making enough bread to need a bit more proper equipment," she said.
What's the key to making a good sourdough? "I make lots of mistakes all the time and understand things better," she said.
Then, pointing to her sourdough starter: "It's a collection of wild yeasts, wild bacteria, and because it's from me it's typical of this area. You have to treat it like a wild animal - they're all living in here."
Ms Trappel still sells at the Good Food Markets and you can also find her bread at Kiana Organic and the Deli LaNa.
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
