Hawkesbury Gazette

Shop local this Christmas and order your ham from the Hawkesbury

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean and Sam Diasinos of M & A Butchery in Wilberforce recommend buying early to avoid missing out on a ham this Christmas. Picture supplied

'Tis the season to be jolly, and for some, Christmas hams are high on the agenda - and the advice from the suppliers is to order soon to avoid missing out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.