'Tis the season to be jolly, and for some, Christmas hams are high on the agenda - and the advice from the suppliers is to order soon to avoid missing out.
The Deli LaNa at Kurmond is offering whole and half hams cooked and glazed on the premises.
Sandra Bangel, who lives in Sackville, said she takes "a lot of time and care" preparing the hams on-site for the Christmas season, and she advised customers to book early.
"The hams take around three hours in the oven and we make our own glaze. In the week leading up to Christmas we're very busy with them," Ms Bangel told the Gazette.
She said "everything's homemade and cooked to perfection", and customers are welcome to "come in and have a taste of a piece with our special glaze".
"We also have a salad catering menu to make the festive season super easy," Ms Bangel said.
Phillip Diasinos from M & A Butchery in Wilberforce said to order "in the next few weeks" to ensure you have ham on your festive table. The family-owned butchery is stocking ham on the shelf but urged customers to order to ensure they get the one they want.
There are various types available, and Mr Diasinos said "it comes down to availability".
"We try to have them on the shelf until Christmas eve, but we do try to sell out, so it's a fine balance," he told the Gazette.
"If you want a hock less than five kilograms for example, you want to get in sooner because the smaller ones might sell out faster. It's first in, best dressed."
The top seller year after year is the Black Forest Smokehouse double smoked, bone-in leg ham.
"We do halves or wholes, and we will probably offer a boneless variation as well," Mr Diasinos said.
They will also offer a Bertocchi Smallgoods hickory-smoked ham with "a stronger smokier taste", as well as hams from Zammit Ham from Pendle Hill if you want something more local.
If you're after a nitrate-free leg ham, Kiana Organic in Richmond will be offering these in half or full legs, sourced from Shiralee Organic Meats.
These are just some of the options as Christmas hams are being offered at butchers and delicatessens all around the Hawkesbury - so why not support your local this silly season.
