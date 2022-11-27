Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury Library Service rewards readers with Summer Reading Club

Updated November 28 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 9:00am
Borrowing from the library and being part of the Summer Reading Club are free. Picture by Shutterstock

Keep your children engaged with reading over the summer holidays with the Hawkesbury Library Service Summer Reading Club and Rewarding Reads.

