Keep your children engaged with reading over the summer holidays with the Hawkesbury Library Service Summer Reading Club and Rewarding Reads.
The Summer Reading Club (SRC) is back from Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
To join in, register online at hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au/library or at either Hawkesbury Central Library, Windsor or Richmond Branch Library, then collect a reading log (hard copy available) and start recording the books you read throughout December and January.
Collect coupons for the books you read so you can redeem them at the SRC Shop in February. The more books you read, the more you can spend. The free activity is available to children aged 16 years and under.
The SRC Shop will operate at Hawkesbury Central Library with items available to buy with the coupons from Saturday, February 4 during library hours until Sunday, February 19, 2023. Or you can be one of the first to shop by booking an early bird session on Friday, February 3 between 3pm and 5pm via Eventbrite https://hawkesburylibrary.eventbrite.com
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
All members are encouraged to borrow with the Rewarding Reads program.
Every time you borrow from the library between December 1 and January 31, you can enter the draw for your chance to win a weekly prize pack. The more you borrow, the more entries you have in the draw. You can borrow up to 40 items each time you borrow over summer. If you are not a member, it is free to join.
Hawkesbury Central Library is located at 300 George Street Windsor, and Richmond Branch Library is at 29 West Market Street. For more information call 4560 4460 or email programs@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.