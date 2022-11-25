Service NSW offering flood assistance at Hawkesbury Community Hubs

Service NSW is coming along to the Hawkesbury Community Hubs in Wilberforce, Colo Heights and St Albans to provide assistance to disaster-affected Hawkesbury residents.
Service NSW will attend on the following dates:
Visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/OnlineBookings to book a flood recovery customer care face-to-face appointment.
Register for updates at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch/survey_tools/updates
Hawkesbury Council is asking residents to share any ideas they'd like to see at the Community Hubs in 2023. Complete the survey at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hc/survey_tools/community-hubs-survey
Find out more about the Hubs at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch or call 4560 4444 and ask for the Community Hubs team. Hubs will conclude this year on Friday, December 16 and will recommence on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Community Hubs is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund project through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
