Service NSW offering flood assistance at Hawkesbury Community Hubs

Updated November 25 2022 - 2:25pm, first published 2:04pm
Hawkesbury City Council's Hawkesbury Community Hubs are designed to connect the community after disasters including fires and floods. File picture

Service NSW is coming along to the Hawkesbury Community Hubs in Wilberforce, Colo Heights and St Albans to provide assistance to disaster-affected Hawkesbury residents.

