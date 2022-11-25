Hawkesbury Gazette

Richmond Park lights up orange in activism against gender-based violence

Updated November 25 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
The Richmond Park lighting is a joint project of Hawkesbury Action Network against Domestic Violence (HANADV), the Zonta Club of Cumberland West and Hawkesbury City Council. Picture supplied

The lights around Richmond Park will turn orange of an evening as part of an international campaign to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

