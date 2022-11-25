The lights around Richmond Park will turn orange of an evening as part of an international campaign to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
To mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Richmond Park's lights will be orange every evening from Friday, November 25 - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - through to Saturday, December 10 - Human Rights Day.
Women and girls everywhere have the right to live free from violence and the fear of violence. Yet worldwide, millions of women and girls are unsafe every day, at schools, on public transport and at home.
Orange is the colour designated by the UN Secretary-General's UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign, which began in 1991.
The Richmond Park orange lighting is a joint project of Hawkesbury Action Network against Domestic Violence (HANADV), the Zonta Club of Cumberland West and Hawkesbury City Council.
Council's Wellbeing and Safety Officer, as part of the Community Planning and Partnerships team, is working alongside local service providers to develop plans to address the safety needs of women and children with lived experience of domestic violence.
Council says preventing violence is a community responsibility and campaigns such as this one can help to create a shared responsibility for community resilience and community safety, which is part of Council's Community Strategic Plan.
The campaign links in with the Hawkesbury Family and Domestic Violence Action Plan, specifically public education and information, as well as working in partnership with all relevant agencies.
If you are experiencing violence, call 000, 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), or locally, call The Women's Cottage on 4578 4190.
