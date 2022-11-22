Hawkesbury Gazette

Windsor boxer, Kaitlyn Lodge, looks forward to fight for world title

By Finn Coleman
Updated November 23 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:40am
Kaitlyn Lodge holds her WBL Welterweight Asia-Pacific title belt high, alongside her trainer Mark Hardman and Lauren Smith from Boxfitt Gym at Windsor. Picture by Trish Tipping.

Kaitlyn 'Wild Thing' Lodge has become the WBL's (World Boxing League) new Welterweight Asia-Pacific title holder.

