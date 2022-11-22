Kaitlyn 'Wild Thing' Lodge has become the WBL's (World Boxing League) new Welterweight Asia-Pacific title holder.
The Windsor local defeated Fijian Maureen Chand at the Pro/Am Fight Night at Windsor Leagues Club on Friday, November 18, in what was just her second professional fight.
There was a crowd of over 800 people behind Lodge, with her win securing her a World Title clash with Connie Chan, to be held on the Gold Coast next month.
Lodge, who trains at Boxfitt Gym at Windsor under the guidance of trainer Mark Hardman, defeated the Fijian in the second round of their main event battle.
There were twenty fights on the night featuring amateur boxers from Boxfitt Gym, No Limits Richmond, No Limits Sutherland, Final Round Gym, and Goulburn Boxing.
Lodge said the win meant a lot to her.
"It was made all the more special in front of a home crowd," she said.
"I'd like to thank everyone who came out to support me on the night and anyone who has helped me over the past few weeks with my preparation.
"After a tough year for Hawkesbury with the floods, it was so good to bring something to celebrate to the region."
Kaitlyn Lodge will meet Connie Chan in the WBL World Title showdown on Saturday, December 10 at the Mantra on View on the Gold Coast.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
