Hawkesbury Gazette

Councils unite to pressure State for urgent road repair funding

By Finn Coleman
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 3:43pm
Hawkbury Mayor Sarah McMahon with Hornsby Mayor Philip Ruddock and The Hills Shire Mayor Dr Peter Gangemi at Thompson Square. Picture by Finn Coleman

A collective of seven local councils, including Hawkesbury, is calling on the State Government to help foot the bill for the dizzying amount of outstanding road repair works caused by several years of heavy rainfall and successive floods.

