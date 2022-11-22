Councils unite to pressure State for urgent road repair funding

A collective of seven local councils, including Hawkesbury, is calling on the State Government to help foot the bill for the dizzying amount of outstanding road repair works caused by several years of heavy rainfall and successive floods.
Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon recently told the Gazette that approximately one fifth of council's road network was currently in need of some sort of repair due to cumulative weather events.
It is a similar story in local government areas across the metropolitan region, with repair works exceeding operating budgets.
The council collective, initiated by The Hills Shire, launched its campaign today at Thompson Square in Windsor.
Representing the group were Councillor McMahon, The Hills Shire mayor Dr Peter Gangemi and Hornsby Shire Council mayor Philip Ruddock.
Other councils currently adding their voice are Campbelltown, Blacktown, Wollondilly and Penrith.
They are calling for a "Metropolitan Council Road Repairs Program", similar to the $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Program offered by the State Government to support rural and regional councils to fix priority potholes.
"A few weeks ago the State Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway, allocated $50 million towards the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Program," said Dr Gangemi. "This was for 95 regional councils.
"This is a positive program, but this is a program that we want to see extended to all councils across NSW, or a metropolitan road repair program as well. This is important because all councils across NSW are looking for greater support to be able to fix their roads to the level of standard that our communities expect."
Dr Gangemi said that roads were deteriorating quicker than standard modelling could have predicted due to the incidence of three La Nina events.
"We are seeing more requests for pothole and road repairs than ever before. In 2019, council received 1680 calls to fix potholes and carry out road patching work. This has now grown to 4783 requests in 2022 - and we still have just under two months to go."
"The wet weather is also hindering our efforts to carry out more permanent repairs, and as soon as we place bitumen down, the rain returns and more damage is done to our roads. We are also dealing with material and road contractor shortages, as some of our roads require extensive repairs, and there's also additional costs associated with emergency works."
In Hawkesbury, the council has had to spend $1.07 million on repairing potholes alone over the past three years, according to general manager Elizabeth Richardson.
"Costs have risen from $85,933 in 2019/2020 financial year to $662,538 in 2021-2022," she said. "In the two months between mid-July and mid-September 2022 council filled 7,400 potholes with a cost to council of $160,300. Based on this this trend Council expects that the cost of filling potholes will exceed $1million in the current financial year.
"These costs are over and above the $240 million in flood-related repairs and other routine upgrade and maintenance that council is also managing."
Councillor Ruddock said that his council did not have the funds to keep pace with the repair needs.
"We've spent already $3.5 million in repairing potholes in Hornsby," he said. "We know we have to find something in the order immediately of three to five million if we're going to be able to get it done ... that's why we are together asking for support to get the task done."
Cr McMahon said the State Government needed to act now.
"The whole state has been under significant duress in the last couple of years," she said. "And we know that out west right now they are suffering as the water has risen there. But what they will also endure is what we are enduring now and that is the recovery phase. And we just don't have enough funding as a council to be able to fill the gaps."
