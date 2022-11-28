Student leaders from high schools around the Riverstone electorate rubbed shoulders with state political leaders in NSW Parliament recently while participating in the Senior School Leadership Forum.
The forum is an annual event hosted by Kevin Conolly, Member for Riverstone, to inspire high school students in leadership roles to think more broadly about leadership in our community.
Mr Conolly said: "It is also an opportunity for me to recognise the hard work that school captains and leaders give to their school communities."
Twenty students and supporting school staff representing 10 high schools and colleges attended the Leadership Forum at NSW Parliament House.
Students from Australian Christian College Marsden Park were joined by peers from Wyndham College, Riverstone High School, Glenwood High School, St John XXIII Catholic College, The Ponds High School, Norwest Christian College, Quakers Hill High School, St John Paul II Catholic College and Rouse Hill Anglican College.
The students had the opportunity to discuss leadership with Rob Stokes, Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport. They assembled in the gallery of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly to listen to Question Time, and saw the Premier and Government Ministers in action. They also went on a tour of parliament.
ACC Marsden Park Stage 6 Coordinator, Sarah Aydin, said her College Captains, Nathaniel Kwok and Bronte Naylor, "loved Question Time" in particular, as well as Mr Conolly's speech to them about leadership models, which the students found "very relatable".
"Mr Conolly explained to them that as a leader your position and influence really comes down to your character," Ms Aydin said.
"We talked about humility, self discipline, self control, having the courage to speak for the weakest links in the group. When I was reflecting, I saw those things already in our students and that came out in those votes for school captains."
She said the ACC students were surprised that "there was a lot of shouting and a lot of talking over each other" in Question Time, however the students understood that this was "a bit of a show".
"We talked through that. It was good they were able to express their thoughts about that and see the good and the bad about working through problems," Ms Aydin said.
Mr Conolly said: "I hope this experience may have opened their eyes to wider possibilities for their own futures."
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
