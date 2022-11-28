Hawkesbury Gazette

Australian Christian College leaders visit NSW Parliament in electorate tour

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
ACC Marsden Park College Captains Nathaniel Kwok and Bronte Naylor with Kevin Conolly MP and Stage 6 Coordinator Sarah Aydin at NSW Parliament. Picture supplied

Student leaders from high schools around the Riverstone electorate rubbed shoulders with state political leaders in NSW Parliament recently while participating in the Senior School Leadership Forum.

