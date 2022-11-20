Purple Noon Gallery exhibition shows off the Aussie landscape

Purple Noon Gallery's next exhibition will feature works highlighting the world around us.
Celebrating Contemporary Landscape will launch with an official gathering at the gallery from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, November 26.
A living exhibition, it will feature a rotation of works from the following artists: Catherine Parker, James Lyle, Liss Finney, Scott Owen, Matilda Mitchell, Harley Manifold, Giorgia Bel, Steve Sale, Licula Zentner, Adam Galic, Clare Purser, Sergio Sill, Kate Kielsen, Alexandra Plim, Hiren Patel, Penny Verdich and Rhonda Campbell.
"This will be an evolving show with new art pieces being continually added throughout the holiday season," said gallery director Robyn Williams.
"Popular artists from around the country will be taking part in the show and it is also a chance to welcome and introduce new exhibitors to the gallery."
For those who can't get to the gallery for the opening, the event will be streamed via the gallery website - purplenoongallery.com.au. Director Robyn will host a tour and offer a detailed description of the works.
"Landscape is at the heart of Australian culture," said Robyn." We have a history of inventing and reinventing the ways in which we look at and think about it.
"Today, with fires, floods and droughts dramatically reshaping our world, discussions about landscape become more urgent and conflicted. Artists find ways of reimagining it to fit their ideals or concerns.
"They use shapes and colours of the real or imagined landscape as a structural framework for paintings; often showcasing visible delight in imbuing the materiality of their paint with the unique light and character of the region."
Purple Noon Gallery is located at 606 Terrace Road, Freemans Reach.
