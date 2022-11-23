Hawkesbury Gazette

Local steps up to the test at the National Armwrestling Titles

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
November 23 2022 - 2:30pm
Freemans Reach armwrestler, Bowen Contardo, competes in a match. Picture supplied.

Freemans Reach's Bowen Contardo will be rolling up his sleeves and putting his best arm on the table at The Star Sydney this weekend for the Australian Armwrestling Federation's National Armwrestling Titles.

