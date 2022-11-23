Local steps up to the test at the National Armwrestling Titles

Freemans Reach's Bowen Contardo will be rolling up his sleeves and putting his best arm on the table at The Star Sydney this weekend for the Australian Armwrestling Federation's National Armwrestling Titles.
Taking place at the 24/7 Sports Bar from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, November 22, seasoned champions will face everyday strongarms, with wrestlers from across the nation competing.
The titles will run in a double-elimination style format - two losses and you're out - and be split into 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 100kg and 100kg+ divisions for male entrants and under and over 65kg classes for females.
Contardo is a three-year veteran of the sport and looking to take out a maiden first place medal at this year's title, having perviously won silver and bronze medals in the sport.
"Definitely try and get that first for my left arm, in the open weight class, but right arm is going to be a bit of a challenge," he said.
"I'm gonna try and scale it back down, just do my weight class for the right arm.
"I'm looking forward to getting to meet new people that I haven't met before.
"I'm just looking forward to like just having such a big event here in Sydney."
Entry for spectators is free. Entry to the competition is $70 per arm or $95 for both arms, with the top two competitors in each class qualifying for the 2023 World Championships. To enter, visit tinyurl.com/5y3aavdn.
