John McGrath has named North Richmond in his top-five suburbs in Sydney and surrounds to purchase real estate in 2023, and local agent Belle Property Hawkesbury agrees the suburb is headed for an upswing.
Mr McGrath, managing director and CEO of McGrath Estate Agents, named North Richmond among his top picks in his 2023 McGrath Report due to its location at the foot of Bells Line of Road's tourist drive to the "picturesque Blue Mountains", as well as its abundance of "outdoor adventure" opportunities.
"Bushwalking trails and strolling through the fresh food markets will become regular weekend activities for homeowners in this suburb," Mr McGrath said.
"Considered less historic than its neighbouring suburb, North Richmond's variety of housing options - from small blocks, long established residential, to large acreages, and new housing estates (Redbank) - offers something for everyone.
"If value for money and a slower pace of life within the city is for you, then add this suburb to your list today."
North Richmond real estate agent Renae Darlington of Belle said North Richmond's highlight was its Redbank development which had been "very thoughtfully designed", with "enormous amounts of green space and recreational areas".
She said many buyers came from within the area and had come off acreage, and it also attracted people from outside of the area, including The Hills district.
"It's the lifestyle. We're quite close to the river and have access to different areas like Grose Wold and Yarramundi. We've got the walking trails when we head up the hill to Kurrajong Heights. It's centrally-located for people who want an active lifestyle," she said.
Ms Darlington said the local shopping centre, schools and infrastructure were pluses.
"We've got such a big proximity to the lifestyle acreage properties too, so you're only a stone's throw away from feeling you're out in the country rather than suburbia," she said.
"I am in Redbank and I love living in North Richmond. The location is great and the infrastructure is developing."
Mr McGrath's other 'city spotlights' for Sydney and surrounds were Edgecliff, Balgowlah Heights, Oatley, and Jindabyne in regional NSW.
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.