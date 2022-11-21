Hawkesbury Gazette

North Richmond among John McGrath's top real estate suburbs for 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
November 22 2022 - 7:00am
8 Plains Road, North Richmond, was recently sold for $1,445,000 by Belle Property Hawkesbury. Picture supplied

John McGrath has named North Richmond in his top-five suburbs in Sydney and surrounds to purchase real estate in 2023, and local agent Belle Property Hawkesbury agrees the suburb is headed for an upswing.

