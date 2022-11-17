The Hawkesbury region is awash with jacarandas every spring, bringing a beautiful colour to the community.
Despite many flocking too Sydney's most popular hotspots to capture a peak at the picturesque plants, we have the luxury of seeing the brilliant blossoms right in our own back yard.
Beginning to flower in mid-October each year, jacaranda trees are at their peak in mid-November before the lively lilac colour gradually fades.
However, this year they have bloomed about three weeks later than usual because of the recent heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures, so we can expect many trees to keep their vibrant flowers as we enter December.
Jacarandas (Jacaranda mimosifolia) are native to parts of Central and South America, and while the most common flower colour for jacarandas is the distinctive purple-blue hue, there is a white-flowered form called 'White Christmas'.
Relatively tough, they grow well in harsh arid conditions, a perfect fit for the Australian climate.
The Hawkesbury has a few hotspots where residents and visitors can enjoy the short blossom of jacarandas.
In Windsor there are jacaranda trees at Court Street, Pitt Street, The Terrace (in Howe Park), George Street (in Governor Phillip Park), Bridge Street (near the Toll House) and Thompson Square
At Richmond people should check out Lennox Street, Toxana Street (near Francis Street), Windsor Street (Richmond Park), Bourke Street and Dight Street (near Icely Park).
While in North Richmond Beaumont Ave (in Hanna Park) has a great collection of the pretty purple blooms.
Sydney's oldest jacaranda, located in the Royal Botanic Gardens, is believed to be around 175 years old.
Though it is contentious as too when the first jacaranda tree was introduced to Australia, jacaranda seeds were thought to be brought along with sea captains sailing from South America to Brisbane during the early to mid 1800s.
Jacarandas can now been seen all across the country and the Hawkesbury is lucky enough to be home to a large number of these trees, whether it's around the towns, lining various roads and through-fares, or in the yards of properties right across the region.
