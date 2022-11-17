A low-budget environmental thriller filmed in the Hawkesbury during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown delighted audience members who attended a premier screening at the Regent Richmond theatre on Wednesday, November 16.
Many of the patrons were involved in production of the feature film, Dark Noise, and attendees included crew members and Hawkesbury locals who offered their homes, properties and businesses as locations for the film shoot.
The evening included the first local screening of Dark Noise as well as a Q&A session with writer and director Clara Chong, producer and cinematographer Ben Allan and film composer Carlo Giacco.
The film gave locals the chance to see their hometown come to life on the big screen. Hawkesbury's bushland and soundscape were integral to the atmosphere of the Main Course Films production, which is being promoted with a tagline: some sounds are not meant to be heard.
The storyline follows foley artist Abigail 'Jack' McFadden - played by Imogen Sage - who is sent audio recordings from her frog biologist father when he goes missing in a remote rainforest. She uses his audio clues to try to find him, but inadvertently stumbles into a dangerous organised crime operation.
Dark Noise was one of the first feature films to shoot after Screen Australia opened the film industry back-up, under strict guidelines, post-COVID. All the scenes were shot adhering to the 1.5-metre distance rule.
The panel thanked the audience for attending the screening and the Hawkesbury community for opening their arms to the cast and crew.
Mr Giacco said: "What a beautiful theatre and what a treat it was to watch this movie which was shot close by. It's fantastic to see it all come together and fantastic to see some of the people who loaned their locations for the shoots."
Ms Chong said filming during the pandemic had posed various challenges and the wide open spaces of the Hawkesbury suited both their vision for the film and social distancing.
"We always wanted to make a movie about sound but when COVID hit we had to say okay, it's mostly set in remote locations but without the actors touching, how can we still make this work?" she said.
This included a love scene and an emotional farewell between a mother and daughter - with the actors remaining 1.5 metres apart.
Mr Allan said the filmmakers had envisaged filming only a couple of scenes in the Hawkesbury, but more locations opened-up to them as planning was underway and they became inspired by the scenery and townships in the area.
Hawkesbury locations used in the film included Lilburndale - a historic, family-operated working cattle farm in Sackville - a private residence in North Richmond, Bazz's Whine Bar in Windsor, and Bosworth St Community Centre in Richmond.
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
