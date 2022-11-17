Hawkesbury Gazette

Dark Noise premier screening delights at Regent Richmond

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
Producer and cinematographer Ben Allan, writer and director Clara Chong and film composer Carlo Giacco at the Regent Richmond premier screening of Dark Noise - a Main Course Films production. Picture by Sarah Falson

A low-budget environmental thriller filmed in the Hawkesbury during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown delighted audience members who attended a premier screening at the Regent Richmond theatre on Wednesday, November 16.

