St Monica's totem project inspires cultural understanding

Artworks based on the Hawkesbury River, created by students at St Monica's Primary Richmond, were on display at the recent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholic Education Conference in the Blue Mountains.
The school is part of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta and the exhibition was part of a collaboration between 80 Diocese schools around the Blue Mountains and western Sydney regions that asked the schools to each choose a totem.
While the majority of schools chose an animal as their totem, St Monica's chose the river because it means so much to the area.
The collaboration is an important learning project to more deeply understand Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the Dreaming and their connection to Country and identity.
Each school created an artwork to represent their chosen totem, their unique school story and its connection to Indigenous culture.
A 'totem' is a natural object, animal or symbol that links individuals to the environment. In Aboriginal culture, these totems are a metaphysical connection of the Dreaming and represent an obligation to care for and protect these totems.
"The beauty of this project is that as a team we metaphorically tossed a pebble in the river and it has sent ripples through our CEDP community where the actions of individuals and teams have had far-reaching effects," said Julie Waddell, Jarara Indigenous Education Co-ordinator.
The community at St Monica's Primary Richmond selected the Hawkesbury River (Deerubbin/Dyarubbin) as their school totem for its ability to divide and bring the community together, as seen during the 2022 flooding and for the school's important location on Dharug land.
"The Hawkesbury River is significant as it is close to our school and it's an important part of our community," said Year 5 student Nicholas.
"Aboriginal people back in time used it as their water supply. Many students and families cross the river to reach places."
Year 3 student Lizzy said: "The painting is amazing and really shows our identity. We chose the Hawkesbury River to be our school totem because it's an important part of our community and because the Dharug people were the first settlers in the Hawkesbury area and this was how it all began many years ago."
The totem project had students carefully choose their totems and then commit themselves to protect them, and each student's ideas were expressed in the artwork.
Principal Melissa Beggs said that just as the Dharug people have for thousands of years, it is our responsibility to care for and protect the land and flora and fauna for future generations.
"Most of our indigenous students are only just beginning to know their own history and we wanted this to be an authentic and meaningful piece of work that reflected who we are as a school community and the journey we are on together," she said.
