Hawkesbury Gazette

St Monica's totem project inspires cultural understanding

November 16 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artworks by St Monica's Primary Richmond were on display as part of a totem project across the western Sydney and Blue Mountains region. Picture supplied

Artworks based on the Hawkesbury River, created by students at St Monica's Primary Richmond, were on display at the recent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholic Education Conference in the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.