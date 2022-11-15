Hawkesbury Gazette

Infestation of invasive water weed, frogbit, detected at Oakville and Scheyville

By Finn Coleman
November 15 2022 - 4:30pm
An infestation of frogbit, an invasive, smothering water weed which poses a serious threat to the environment, has been detected at Oakville.

