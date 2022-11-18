Hawkesbury Gazette

Buy local: Hawkesbury Christmas trees and alternatives

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Cappello, co-owner of Willy's Christmas Tree Farm with some cut Christmas trees (picture by Geoff Jones), and Ben Sullivan, owner of Sully's Nursery Kurmond, with some potted alternatives. Pictures supplied

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches ... unless it's a woolly bush, in which case it's just as lovely - and both can be purchased right here in the Hawkesbury this festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.