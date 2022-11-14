Hawkesbury Gazette

Exercise Global Dexterity: RAAF, USAF to fly low over Richmond

November 15 2022 - 7:00am
A RAAF pilot with No. 36 Squadron in the cockpit of a C-17A Globemaster during Exercise Global Dexterity 21. The helmet and oxygen mask are worn when performing airdrops. Picture by Flight Lieutenant Matt Huber

Revel in the roar of living in proximity to RAAF Base Richmond this Wednesday, November 16, when the Royal Australian Air Force and United States Pacific Air Forces conduct low-level flying over Richmond.

