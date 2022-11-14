Revel in the roar of living in proximity to RAAF Base Richmond this Wednesday, November 16, when the Royal Australian Air Force and United States Pacific Air Forces conduct low-level flying over Richmond.
C-17A Globemaster III aircraft will be flying at low levels over RAAF Base Richmond, the Blue Mountains and Snowy Mountains as part of Exercise Global Dexterity from 11am until 4pm.
Exercise Global Dexterity is conducted twice a year, with hosting duties rotating between 535th Airlift Squadron and RAAF 36 Squadron. The exercise was last held in May 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam.
Flying is subject to change due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather and other aviation considerations.
Air Force says noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying, and the department appreciates the ongoing support of the community during these training activities.
Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).
