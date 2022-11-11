Remembrance Day commemorations were held by Windsor and Richmond Sub-Branches, and Kurrajong District War Memorial Club, at 11am on Friday, November 11, to honour and remember Australia's servicemen and women who gave their lives in war.
Around 200 people attended the Windsor RSL Sub-Branch Remembrance Day service at McQuade Park, Windsor, which was opened by Sub-Branch Honorary Secretary, Leon Walker, who was MC for the proceedings.
"I welcome you here today, to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the ending of World War I," Mr Walker said.
"It is now approaching 11am - could you please stand and observe a period of silence to remember and never forget Australia's servicemen and women who gave their lives in all wars and conflicts and peacekeeping operations."
The crowd stood for a minute's silence and a flypast from Royal Australian Air Force Richmond. A Catafalque Party Mount was performed by 336 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets Richmond.
Fourteen schools were represented at the ceremony in Windsor. A choir from Arndell Anglican College sang In Flanders Fields and school children from Hawkesbury High School, Windsor Public School, St Matthews Catholic School and Arndell Anglican College took to the microphone to recite prayers and a commemorative address.
"It is very pleasing and very well received by the community to witness our schools play active roles in commemorating such a significant day in Australian history and indeed in the world," Mr Walker said.
The commemorations culminated in dignitaries, schools and community members laying wreaths on the McQuade Park cenotaph to remember those who served their country.
The Last Post was played by bugler Verna Mackenzie and The Battle's O'er was performed by piper David Macpherson.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Sarah McMahon, told the Gazette: "It's very important to be here and represent the Hawkesbury today and I congratulate both Windsor and Richmond Sub-Branches on the ceremonies that, every single year, they put their heart and soul into, to make sure that our community acknowledges and remembers the sacrifice of all servicemen and women."
Chisholm Catholic Primary assistant principal Ros Earl said the service provided her with a sense of "peace and hope". She attended with two of her students, Year 6 leaders Alexsa and Tyler. Tyler said the service was important to "commemorate the people who passed away fighting" and Alexsa added, "and the people who fought for our country".
The Remembrance Day service at the Richmond War Memorial was attended by Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.
Don Bartlett, Vice President of Richmond RSL Sub-Branch, provided a prologue and Colo High School and Richmond High Schools both provided readings.
Kurrajong District War Memorial Club also hosted a Remembrance Day Service at Memorial Park, Kurrajong on November 11.
Commemorative services were held at Colo War Memorial and Freemans Reach War Memorial on Sunday, November 6, hosted by Windsor RSL Sub-Branch.
NSW is home to around 340 sub-branches, each providing support services as well as commemoration and camaraderie to local veterans and their families.
Mr Walker said: "If you are interested in helping veterans create a better life, contact your local sub-branch to see how you can help."
