Hawkesbury Gazette
Remembrance Day services hosted in Windsor, Richmond, Kurrajong

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
Remembrance Day commemorations were held by Windsor and Richmond Sub-Branches, and Kurrajong District War Memorial Club, at 11am on Friday, November 11, to honour and remember Australia's servicemen and women who gave their lives in war.

