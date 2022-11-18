Hawkesbury Gazette

Consultation for the Hawkesbury region's veteran's hub begins

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work on the veteran's hub for the Hawkesbury region is underway, with veteran and family organisations, and other interested parties invited to take part in the first consultation sessions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.