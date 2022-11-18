Work on the veteran's hub for the Hawkesbury region is underway, with veteran and family organisations, and other interested parties invited to take part in the first consultation sessions.
The Department of Veterans' Affairs is conducting a specific online information session for the Hawkesbury area, to increase awareness of the role hubs play and to discuss network expansion.
The veteran's hub was announced last month in the 2022 Federal Budget.
Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said this was the first engagement by the Department of Veterans' Affairs with the region as it started the process towards delivering a one-stop-shop for veterans and their families.
"Information sessions are intended to brief ex-service organisations, veteran and family service providers and other interested parties, on the intent of the Veterans' and Families' Hubs Program, what has occurred to date and the approach to the program expansion," she said.
"It's an opportunity for the department to gain further insight into the unique needs of veterans and families in our region.
"[It] will assist in gathering information to identify organisations with relevant, demonstrated experience in delivering wellbeing services to the veteran community."
Ms Templeman said she has had informal discussions with veterans since the announcement of a hub for the region, with further discussions to take place in the lead-up to decisions being made about the successful tenderer, location and services that will be provided.
"But I'd encourage people to engage with the Department at this early stage," she said.
"Hubs offer a one-stop shop for local veteran services, which may include health and mental health services, wellbeing support, advocacy, employment and housing advice, and social connection, but will be tailored to the things veterans and their families in our region need most."
The session will take place via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, November 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Email interest of participation to VETERANSANDFAMILIESHUBS@dva.gov.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
