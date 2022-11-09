Hawkesbury Gazette
Photos

Windsor Country Village Vineyard celebrates 35 years

Updated November 10 2022 - 10:23am, first published 8:23am
This year marks 35 years of the family-operated Windsor Country Village Retirement Village in Vineyard, and guests and residents hosted a celebration for the ages.

