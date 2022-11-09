This year marks 35 years of the family-operated Windsor Country Village Retirement Village in Vineyard, and guests and residents hosted a celebration for the ages.
On Saturday, October 15, approximately 100 guests - with over 6,000 years of party experience between them - gathered in the WCV community centre as residents, family and friends, suppliers and dignitaries enjoyed an evening of food and wine, with entertainment from the fabulous Lisa B, as well as a red carpet and photo wall.
Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, was in attendance, along with industry stalwart and WCV founder Philip Edmonds and his daughter Kristen Edmonds, who now continues the family tradition. What was originally one of the first retirement villages in NSW is now unique for remaining independent and family-operated.
According to WCV Sales Manager Patrick Maher, Village residents have maintained deep connections with the region. He said the Village allows residents to stay close to family and friends within a safe and supported community environment.
At the party, resident of 33 years Margaret McCarthy cut the birthday cake, while fellow long-standing resident Val Jones (21 years) paid tribute to those who paved the way for the Village space, in particular the recently-departed Cynthia Hitchinson, who spent one-third of her 99 years at WCV.
Ms McCarthy's great-granddaughter attends school over the road at Vineyard Public School and is an example of the relationships the Village has with the local community, Mr Maher said.
The children from Vineyard PS are regulars at WCV and principal Bronwyn Smith was a special guest at the Village's birthday celebrations.
Mr Maher said: "The event was made all the more special after two years of COVID cancellations to the Village's vibrant social calendar. We look forward to celebrating many great milestones to come!"
