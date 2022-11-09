A great day on and off the track at Hawkesbury

It was a massive day of racing at Hawkesbury Race Club on Thursday, November 3, as the always popular Ladies Day was in full swing.
With tons of action on the track, there was also plenty of entertainment for all trackside, with Fashions on the Field, psychic readings, food trucks and the Matt Jones Band.
In a packed nine-race card, local horses performed well, with two Hawkesbury based horses winning races and another four placing.
Michael Freedman's locally trained Ponca ran a solid second place in the opening race of the day - Fowler Civil Contracting Maiden Plate (1100m).
In race three - Belle Property Hawkesbury Provincial Maiden Handicap (1100m) - Hawkesbury trainer Brad Widdup took home a narrow first place finish with his four-year-old gelding The Impact.
Widdup said it was great to get the win on a big day at Hawkesbury.
"It is our home track and we love to support it," he said. "They do a great job and things are going in the right way."
Hawkesbury saw another placing in race six - Irresistible Pools & Spas Conditional Benchmark 68 Handicap (1500m) - with the James Cummings trained Rosovo finishing third.
In the main race - the Listed Lander Toyota Ladies Day Cup (1600m) - Momack, trained locally by Blake Ryan, finished second, less than half a length behind winner Kirwan's Lane.
Rounding out the day in the De Bortoli Wines Benchmark 64 Handicap (1300m) was another local winner, as Cummings' Camaguey raced home in another tight finish, with Widdup's Ausbred Flirt finishing third.
Hawkesbury Race Club thanked its Ladies Day sponsors; Lander Toyota, Blake Marine, Fowler Civil Contracting, Belle Property Hawkesbury, Irresistible Pools Spas, De Bortoli Wines and All Aspects Roofing.
Hawkesbury Race Club CEO James Heddo said the club was pleased with the turn out on Ladies Day.
"Two years ago this day was washed out and then last year, we had rain as well, and also with COVID-19 it's been a little bit hard to understand how many people would come out here today," he said.
"But we're thrilled with the crowd. The weather has been great and it just shows that the local community want to support these race days.
"It's been really well run. I've got a great team here at Hawkesbury and everything's run smoothly. I'm sure everyone that's come out has had a great day."
Mr Heddo said though it has been a "tumultuous couple of years" for the club, they are now looking forward and planning for the future.
"The club's in a fairly secure financial position," he said. "So hopefully we get some consistency now with our race days and coming up to Christmas.
"We've got some big Christmas race day events and a lot of functions booked in into next year, and then our cup day on April 22.
"So, the next six months is about consolidating and just looking to the future, but the future is secure for the club and a really positive outlook ahead."
As tradition on Ladies Day, Fashions on the Field was held, attracting both local and visiting fashionistas to show off their best spring racing wear.
The competition was split into two categories, with prizes handed out to Best Dressed Lady (winner and runner-up) and a Millinery Prize.
Prizes that featured for the winners totalled over $3,000, including accommodation for two-nights at Rutherglen Estate, donated by De Bortoli Wines.
The event featured two local guest judges, BB Millinery's Bec Bayss and Manor on George's Ben Woodbury, with Sky Racing's Kiersten Duke emceeing the event.
Best Milinery went to Susan Tricker, while Best Dressed Lady was awarded to Cindy Fullerton, whose friend Madeline Leva was named runner up.
Ms Fullerton said her outfit was a combination of a cocktail dress by Toni Maticevski and a skirt and hat by Selena Doran Millinery.
"I've been a fan of this outfit since I first saw it, which was about three-years-ago, and I had the opportunity to actually purchase it and I just absolutely love it," she said.
"My daughter actually said to us before we went out there if you don't win and get runner up, don't bother coming back.
"So I'm pretty happy that I was able to win and obviously that Maddie came runner up is amazing."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
