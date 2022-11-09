Karu Distillery releases batch two of Outcask Rum

Husband and wife duo Ally and Nick Ayers of Karu Distillery have just released batch two of their new rum, Outcask.
The couple has built a name for their business through their award winning gins, but they feel there is an opportunity in rum that's too big to pass up.
"Our identical climates are in South Africa and Chile... they're doing a lot of big things with rum. So it would have been a [shame] not to kind of jump on [that] climate wagon, and to do something great with what we naturally have," said Ally Ayers.
Ms Ayers is head distiller at Karu Distillery. She attributes the success of batch one to a mixture of passion and environment; the latter being The Devils Wilderness in which Karu Distillery is based.
"We're not a huge operation, so we don't have huge fermenters that are temperature controlled... everything is just at the mercy [of] The Devils Wilderness, New South Wales, which is kind of something that's really really beautiful," she said.
The couple wasn't interested in rum until they attended a class run by Foursquare's master distiller at Bar Week in 2018. Since then, the couple has been thinking about rum constantly.
"It was just such a big, unexpected love project that just really took over and monopolised everything since then," said Ms Ayers.
Outcask Rum uses Australian materials, including the water - which is UV treated rainfall from the Blue Mountains.
"Barrels that we source are from WA, the molasses is from far north New South Wales, the water that we use is from here," Ms Ayers said.
"It's a purer expression of Australian molasses."
Karu Distillery's Outcask Rum can be found in independent bottle shops - and often at markets - throughout the Hawkesbury, and can be purchased online through the distillery's website at www.karudistillery.com.au. Shipping is free for local orders.
